Marfin Investment Group will sell 79.4% of the shipowning group Attica to Strix Holdings (Piraeus Bank)
Transaction worth EUR 443.8 million in the form of the transformation of debt into capital
Atene
December 14, 2022
Greece's Marfin Investment Group Holdings to divest its entire controlling stake in the shipowning group Attica Holdings, which is equal to 79.383% of the share capital, to Strix Holdings LP, Newly created Irish company which is of entire property of Piraeus Bank. The transaction, of the value of 443.8 million euros, will take the form of the transformation of debt into equity participation MIG holds directly 10.306% of the capital of Attica Holdings and the remaining 69.077% indirectly through the company wholly owned subsidiary of MIG Shipping.

The purchase offer made by Strix Holdings and accepted from MIG provides for the execution of a due diligence procedure financial and legal on MIG Shipping, the approval of the operation by the competent antitrust authorities and the granting of of an exclusivity period until 30 June 2023.

With the completion of the transaction Piraeus Bank would hold 91.22% of Attica Holdings, a group of which the bank already owns 11.84% of the capital, a share that the bank had obtained in 2018 as part of the acquisition of control of shipping company Hellenic Seaways by Attica Holdings ( of 28 May 2022).

Attica's fleet consists of 33 vessels, of which 31 are entire property, which are operated through the brands Superfast Ferries, Blue Star Ferries and Hellenic Seaways, of which 20 Traditional Ro-pax units, 12 high ro-pax units speed and a ro-ro ship. All but one ship beats the Greek flag.

The ships of the Attica group, as well as on domestic routes, are used on international routes Patras-Igoumenitsa-Ancona, Patras-Igoumenitsa-Bari and Patras-IgoumenitsaVenice operated in joint venture with the Greek shipping company Anek Lines, with which also realizes national maritime connections Piraeus-Heraklion and Piraeus-Chania.
