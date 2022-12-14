Royal Caribbean signs an agreement for the development of the Finnish maritime cluster
Ties with the Meyer Turku shipyard have been strengthened. Business Finland will finance naval projects
Turku
December 14, 2022
The American cruise group Royal Caribbean Cruises has signed with the Finnish Government, represented by the Minister of Economy and Work, Mika Lintilä, and with the construction site Finnish naval Meyer Turku a joint declaration aimed at development of the Finnish maritime cluster also with the support of funding from the government agency Business Finland.
The collaboration will also aim to collaborate to mitigate the effects of downturns in the economy, develop new solutions, also through the experimentation of Technological innovations and sustainable technologies on the ships of the Royal Caribbean group, and to ensure profitability to long-term maritime industry. The agreement also provides for the Definition of a "green" shipbuilding program in Finland as part of the green transition of the sector maritime, in particular with the construction of new units ships in the Turku shipyard.
"Business Finland - explained Minister Lintilä specifying what the role of the government agency will be - it is ready to fund innovation networks and projects of excellence that support the achievement of objectives climate in the maritime transport sector. These are projects that will be able to receive funding of EUR 50 million, so I urge everyone involved in the industry to join forces with Meyer Turkue and Royal Caribbean Group».
