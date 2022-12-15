Bad November for the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach

Last month in California's two main container ports Traffic has recorded a sharp decline, a negative trend that is in place since last July-August and which is more accentuated in Los Angeles airport and more gradual in Long airport Beach. The port authorities of the two ports have charged the a decline in the transfer of cargo flows to other ports, and the effects of the negotiations for the renewal of the employment contract of dockers, factors which, however, alone do not appear to be able to explain this abrupt interruption of the fragile recovery of activity after the lockdown caused in 2019 and 2020 by the peak of the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Last month the port of Los Angeles has enlivened a containerized trade pairs to 639 thousand teu, with a decrease of the -21.2% on November 2021. As in previous months, in November 2022 The reduction was generated by the sharp contraction of volume flows of containerized cargo on landing and Empty container that have totaled respectively 307 thousand teu (- 23.9%) and 242 thousand teu (- 25.5%). Full containers at boarding are States pairs to 90 thousand teu (+8.9%).
Last month the total figure in the port of Long Beach is State of 589 thousand teu, with a decrease of -21,0% always determined from the decrease of full containers to landing, which are piled to 259 thousand teu (- 28.4%), and empty containers, which is are attested to 204 thousand teu (- 25.2%). Growth of +13.8% i container full to boarding that turned out pairs to 125 thousand teu.
In the first eleven months of 2022 the port of Los Angeles has enlivened altogether 9,18 million teu, with a bending of the -7,2% on the same period of 2021, of which 4,62 million teu full at disembarkation (- 9.8%), 1,09 million teu full at boarding (-2.1%) and 3.47 million empty teu (-5.0%).
In the period January-November of this year the port of Long Beach has enlivened globally 8,59 million teu (- 0.5%), of which 4,12 million full teu landed (- 2.5%), 1,30 million teu full embarked (- 1.9%) and 3,17 million teu empty (+2.9%).