Assologistica celebrates seventy-five years of life

Tonight in Milan, in the historic Circolo Filologico Milanese, Assologistica will celebrate the anniversary of its foundation, occurred in 1947, of the "Interregional Association Magazzini Alta Italia" from which over the years, with the new Denomination acquired in 1997, will be born today Association representing all operators in the sector logistic.
"Seventy-five years of activity - he underlined the president of Assologistica, Umberto Ruggerone - tell the life of the association but also the development of logistics and of Italy. They are an important capital, a legacy that we It was entrusted by those who preceded us. Ours is An association that has always been characterized by the competence that The member companies, through their managers, put to disposition to grow the sector. With this approach today, As always, we continue to propose solutions to politicians and suggestions so that the entire supply chain, through the comparison with other representations, including those of the client, can increase the overall efficiency of the "Country System"».
During the evening will also be presented the excellences of Italian logistics and from the point of view of innovation technology and research, both through traditional delivery of the "Logistic of the Year" award that for 18 years The association confers to companies that have invested and innovated to improve themselves and with them the logistics system of the country. In this year's edition the prizes have been reduced numerically and reformulated precisely with the aim of selecting and punctually qualify the excellence of the sector. Will also awarded two lifetime achievement awards to Pier Carlo Bonzano and Andrea Condotta. A special prize is provided for Mr Nazario Pagano for his efforts in the last legislature for the introduction of logistics in the Civil Code and a special recognition will go to Jean François Daher, general secretary of Assologistica for over forty years.
During the evening Assologistica will also discuss of the topics of the category with the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport and Deputy Prime Minister, Matteo Salvini, and with the President of the Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontana.