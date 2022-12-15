Decline in quarterly cargo traffic in Greek ports

In the April-June period, loads and passengers were lower than in the same pre-pandemic quarter
December 15, 2022
In the second quarter of this year, freight traffic in the Greek ports have decreased, while that of passengers, flows which, however, were still lower than those handled in the same quarterly period preceding spread worldwide of the Covid-19 pandemic that has It also had a heavy impact on mobility.
Today the Statistical Office of Greece announced that in the period April-June of 2022 in the national port ports are A total of 36.97 million tonnes of goods, with a bending of the -5,6% on the correspondent period of the 2021. In addition, the volume is -0.2% lower than that of the second quarter of 2020 when the health crisis had greatly slowed down port activities, but also -11.6% lower on the second trimester of 2019 when the The coronavirus pandemic had not yet begun.
In particular, in the second quarter of this year the only national traffic of goods amounted to 7,68 million tons, with an increase of +2.8% on the same period of 2021, an increment of +17.9% on the second trimester of 2020 and a decrease -14.4% on the second quarter of 2019. Traffic International Goods, on the other hand, stood at 29.28 million tons (respectively -7.5%, -4.1% and -10.9%), of Cui 17,43 million tons of cargos at disembarkation (+1.1%, +1.3% and -3.1%) and 11,85 million tons of cargos at boarding (-17.8%, -11.1% and -20.3%).
In the second quarter of 2022, passenger traffic is State of 8,95 million people, with an increase of +64.9% on the same period of 2021, a rise of +181.7% on the same period of 2020 and a reduction of -7.1% on the second quarter of 2019. Domestic traffic alone was 8.65 million passengers (+65.1%, +177.4% and -6.3%) and the international one of 308 thousand passengers (+58.0%, +399.0% and -24.4%).
Rolling stock traffic, on the other hand, has also increased compared to the pre-pandemic period: in the second quarter of 2022 vehicles have been 3,0 million, with increments of +31.2%, +96.7% and +9.4% on the corresponding periods of 2021, 2020 and 2019, of which 2.72 million vehicles in national traffic (+27.8%, +88.7% and +6.3%) and 278 thousand in international traffic (+77.3%, +235.7% and +53.9%).
In the first half of this year, freight traffic totaled 68,50 million tons, with a bending of the -7,0% on the first half of 2021, of which 13.83 million tonnes of domestic goods (+0.5%) and 54,67 million tons of goods international (-8.7%). Passenger traffic was 12.81 million people (+72.2%), of which 12.35 million in the national (+73.2%) and 458 thousand internationally (+48.1%). The rolling stock were 4,69 million (+35.4%), including 4,28 million transported on domestic routes (+34.2%) and 415 thousand on routes international (+49.1%).
