Barbara Muckermann will be president and CEO of Silversea Cruises
Roberto Martinoli appointed senior advisor to the president and CEO of the parent company Royal Caribbean
Monaco
December 15, 2022
Next January Roberto Martinoli, current president and CEO of the cruise company Silversea Cruises, will assume the role of senior advisor to the president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruises parent company, Jason Liberty, while Barbara Muckermann, current commercial director of Silversea Cruises, will assume the role of president and CEO of the company.
"Roberto - underlined Liberty - brought today Silversea Cruises leads the category, with 11 remarkable ships and others on the way. He is one of the most innovative and competent in the maritime sector. As a Senior consultant, Roberto will continue to provide guidance strategic aimed at further consolidating the Group's status Royal Caribbean as a leader in the travel industry and of hospitality. Barbara is the ideal manager for take over from Roberto».
