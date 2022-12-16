Filt-Cgil, for the reform of the rules on ports is essential the contribution of labor

Referring to the will expressed by the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Edoardo Rixi, on the launch of a Comparison for a new reform of the relevant legislation portuale, Filt Cgil has highlighted that "any choice, Before being made, it must be shared and submitted to the opinion also of who represents the world of work». 'It's necessary in fact - it has specified the Federation of Transport of the trade union organization - with the indispensable contribution of workers' representation, initiate useful interventions to make the national port even more performing but without distorting the essence of Law 84/94, in particular the legal nature of the Port System Authorities, such as non-economic public body. From Deputy Minister Rixi - concludes the note from Filt Cgil - we expect, in this perspective, quickly the start of a comparison that simultaneously involves organizations trade unions and employers' associations'.