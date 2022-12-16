testata inforMARE
PORTS
Paolo Potestà is the new president of Angopi
The association's assembly was elected yesterday by a very large majority
Roma
December 16, 2022
Paolo Potestà, Group President/Group Leader Moorers and Boatmen of the Port of Livorno, is the new president of Angopi, the National Association of Ormeggiatori Groups and Barcaioli Porti Italiani. He was elected yesterday by a very large margin. majority the assembly of the association met in Pomezia and Power will hold the office until the end of the current council that will expire on 31 December 2024.

"The election of Potestà, who already held the position of first vice president - underlines in a note the Angopi - attests to the consolidated orientation of the category to move in unitary way in the wake of continuity with respect to the past. This orientation was also confirmed by the overall confirmation of the members of the Angolan Presidency Council, in which Ettore Rosalba, president/group leader of the cooperative society Gruppo Ormeggiatori e Barcaioli del Porto of Piombino, has been appointed to the position of deputy chairman. Therefore, the commitment of the entire category to operate in defense of an organizational model of the mooring and boating service, consistent with the provisions union and proved to be able to combine in the best way the needs of navigation safety in the port area and of the landing with those of cost containment ».
PORTI
Roma
Roma
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
