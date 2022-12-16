The Board of Directors of Fincantieri has approved the 2023-2027 business plan

The Board of Directors of Fincantieri approved the Business Plan 2023-2027, document - specified the company Navalmeccanica - which "expresses the ambition of the Become a world leader in lifetime implementation and management digital and green ship whole, for the tourism sectors cruise, defense and energy. Strengthened by its industrial excellence, also aims to strengthen the positioning international competition of the group and industry Italian navalmeccanica, creating value also for the supply chain. In this perspective - has specified Fincantieri - will be enhanced further synergies between the cruise, defence and ships sectors specialised offshore, in the wake of the energy transition and of technological innovation'.
The Italian navalmeccanico group has archived the exercise Annual 2021 with revenues of 6.91 billion euros and the plan Industrial expects turnover to grow to 8.8 billion in 2025 and 9.8 billion euros in 2027. In the two years EBITDA margins of approximately 7% and 8% respectively are expected.
Fincantieri's growth strategy is based on development of the cruise ship sector, of which the company Italiana is the leader with over 40% of the market share and with 28 ships in the portfolio at 30 September with deliveries expected until 2028. According to Fincantieri, "the next cycle industrial of this sector will be characterized by two dynamics: the recovery of tourism, after the period characterized from the pandemic emergency, with a clear preference towards cruises, at levels higher than 2019, and the entry of new operators in the field of ultra-luxury ships; digitalisation and the ecological transition, with an increase in the demand for ships equipped with state-of-the-art technology and powered by engines of new generation».
An increase in demand for military ships is also expected: "The expenditure for naval means - the company explained - is expected to grow in line with global defence spending, driven by investment from Western European nations and Asia-Pacific'.
Among the opportunities that Fincantieri will be able to exploit there is also that linked to decarbonization and investments in the field of renewable energy which - has highlighted the company - "will result in an increase significant demand for specialized vessels, in particular in the offshore wind sector'.
"Distinctiveness and sustainability - he said the CEO of Fincantieri, Pierroberto Folgiero - are qualifying points of our plan, they will allow us to continue to grow, turning critical issues into opportunities the sector and the macroeconomic context. The guidelines of the plan 2023-2027 are based on five pillars aimed at evolving Fincantieri in world leader in enabling the transition energy for large ships and in the construction and operation of ships increasingly automated and digitized. This development is possible thanks to the focus on our three core businesses - cruise ships, military ships and specialized offshore vessels - with reference to which we are ready to be pioneers in enabling new technologies. The plan includes the commitment Continuous modernization and digitalization of operations of shipyards to excellence, and the utmost attention financial discipline and deleveraging'.
Commenting on the strategy envisaged by the business plan, the secretary general of Fim Cisl Liguria, Christian Venzano, and Fabio Carbonaro, regional secretary Fim Cisl Liguria and coordinator for Fincantieri's Liguria, expressed "appreciation and sharing for those that are within the document Define the key guidelines, i.e. focus on shipbuilding activities increasingly oriented towards what appears to be the most probable future, i.e. the zero-impact digital ship». "Positive - they have observed Venzano and Carbonaro - is the will of strengthen Italian shipyards, remember that Liguria is A strategic region with the entire military sector on the territory (shipyards of Riva Trigoso and Muggiano beyond the Ship Directorate military of Genoa), one of the two offices of Orizzonte Sistemi Navali Crossroads of integration on military ships and the shipyard of Sestri Ponente affected by a large investment such as the "overturning at sea", which lacks to approve the last Very important phase to conclude the work. Looking at the numbers, obviously waiting for the approval of the budget for the year in Course, we greet with optimism the analysis that sees the full recovery of activities after Covid which has heavily penalized the cruise sector hoping that the expected 6% increase from here to 2030 come true. Passenger increase and increase expected Naval fleets also through the green transition. Positive is also the focus on foreign markets and the oil and gas sectors (offshore). Well then the work you intend to do on electronics and mechatronics and the whole package of after-sales services».