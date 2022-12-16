The Genoese ESA has acquired the software and the Performance team from Arribatec

The Genoese group ESA (Enterprise Shipping Agency) has acquired from the Norwegian Arribatec the business unit that develops and supports "Performance", software dedicated to monitoring performance of ships and the control of their emissions. The Italian company has announced that the operation was concluded yesterday and provides for the transfer of contracts, rights and staff currently involved in its development, and of the related customer portfolio from IB Srl, a company of Raballo acquired at the beginning of 2021 by Arribatec, in Oceanly, a newco set up by ESA, with offices in Genoa and Rapallo.
"For us - explained the CEO of the ESA group, Gian Enzo Duci - this is a strategic acquisition which follows on from our previous investment in the application from artificial intelligence and machine learning to tasks crew management. The overall project aims at a real and own closing the circle with the completion of services offered by a team that in 2022 celebrated 75 years of activity». "Performance - added Duci - is a software Advanced ship performance monitoring for savings energy and related statutory reports. In our opinion and the Investment base, however, there is additional room for Expansion within a structure that concentrates its core Business on ship management: in particular, performance can be further developed in the context of "Limiting shaft power", answering also to the requirements of the new emission regulations that the The shipowning world will have to face starting from 2023».