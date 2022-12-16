Mattioli confirmed as president of the Federation of the Sea
Maritime Italy - he underlined - has an important role to play, but it is essential that the institutions are at our side
Roma
December 16, 2022
Mario Mattioli, President of the Italian Confederation Shipowners, was unanimously confirmed for a third two-year term as president of the Federation of Italian maritime system (Federation of the Sea), the organization which brings together the national cluster of maritime activities. Vice-Presidents Anton Francesco Albertoni also confirmed (Confindustria Nautica), Luigi Giannini (Federpesca) and Claudio Graziano (Assonave).
During the meeting, held in Rome in hybrid with the participation of almost all its components, the board has resolved the adhesion of ANGOPI - Association National Mooring Groups and Boatmen Italian Ports and UNEM - Energy Union for Mobility, whose respective presidents, Paolo Podestà and Claudio Spinaci join the Council of the Federation of the Sea.
On the occasion of the board meeting, Mattioli, envisaged a review of the governance of the Federation and To this end, it proposed the establishment of a working group which propose to the members of the Federation a modernization statute to make its action even more effective and to increasingly strengthen the representation of the whole economy maritime to the institutions, public opinion and others associations, in Italy and abroad.
Drawing a picture of the scenario in which the current operates Federation of the Sea, Mattioli recalled that the last are "Very difficult years that have marked a change epochal throughout the world and in all sectors of the economy, in first in the maritime one. After two years of crisis due to the Covid pandemic, which has slowed down or even stopped the economies - he recalled - now the return of war on the continent European affects all activities, with dizzying increases of commodity and energy prices, which are the cause of An inflation not seen for decades, with interruptions in the supply chains, largely a consequence of geopolitical tensions that are becoming increasingly bitter. All This is part of a context of climate change, which requires reducing the environmental impact of the maritime sector, and not only. In short, we are living - Mattioli pointed out - a period very complex and of great instability and years await us of intense work during which we will have the opportunity to continue the path started and strengthen the strategies and Planning of the world of the sea at the service of the territory. At the same time, however, in facing all these challenges, we are witnessing the emergence of new industrial opportunities or economic, particularly in maritime matters. Transition ecological, digitalization, security, sea protection, training: Maritime Italy has an important role to play but it is It is essential that the institutions are at our side. That you sections of regulation, simplification, financing or Support for innovation, only the strong public/private alliance will allow the Italian maritime economy to be the lever of growth and stabilization essential for the future of our Country. We appreciate in this sense the fact that the word "sea" is back in the news'.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher