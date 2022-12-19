HMM increases its presence in the heavy lift market
Agreement with the Japanese NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers
Tokyo
December 19, 2022
The South Korean shipowning group HMM will increment the own presence in the maritime cargo market heavy thanks to an agreement with NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers (NBP) of the Japanese shipowning group Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK Lines). The agreement is focused on the transport of cargo exceptional between the Far East and the Middle East.
Currently in the heavy lift segment HMM has a fleet of six vessels equipped with cranes of lifting capacity maximum up to 640 tons. The company operates two to three vessels per month from the Far East, including South Korea, to the Middle East. The NBP's fleet consists of 40 multipurpose and heavy ships lift of maximum lifting capacity up to 800 tons and handles between three and four ships per month on the route from the Far East, including Japan, to the Middle East.
Thanks to the HMM agreement, it will be able to increase frequencies of services of this type with the Middle East, elevating it to weekly.
