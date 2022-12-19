Global Ports Holding will manage the cruise terminal of the Port of Alicante
The joint venture activity with the Spanish Sepcan
Alicante
December 19, 2022
The Alicante Cruise Port joint venture 80% owned by Turkish terminalista company Global Ports Holding (GPH) and al 20% from the Spanish port company Sepcan has been selected as preferential tenderer in the context of the invitation to tender for the award of cruise traffic management in the port Alicante Spanish.
The congestion contract, lasting 15 years, is expected will be signed in the coming months to allow GPH and Sepcan to take over the management of the cruise terminal at Muelle 14 in Alicante by the first half of 2023. GPH has announced the intention to invest up to two million euros for the renovation and modernization of the terminal.
The Port Authority of Alicante provides that the port of call will close 2022 with a record cruise traffic of over 120 thousand passengers, a volume that represents an increase in +53% on the pre-pandemic year of 2019 and exceeds the previous peak of 108 thousand passengers registered in 2011. The new record is was made possible by the agreement with MSC Cruises that has made Alicante the home port of the MSC Orchestra ship that This year it has totaled 13 calls in the Spanish port, touching that next year they will rise to 25 to which will also be added the calls as home port of the ship MSC Lirica.
