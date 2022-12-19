Kombiverkehr establishes its own operating company for the intermodal terminal in Mortara

The German intermodal operator Kombiverkehr has set up the company Kombi Terminal Mortara Srl that from the next first January will take care of the handling activities of cargo at the intermodal terminal of Mortara (Pavia). The new company, wholly owned by the company is chaired by Harald Schmittner and will continue to be directed by Davide Muzio, CEO of Intermodal Terminal of Mortara (T.I.MO.), the company that So far it has managed the handling operations whose partner of majority is the Integrated Logistics Pole of Mortara di property of the Banca del Monte di Lombardia Foundation.
"For us - underlined the CEO of Kombiverkehr, Armin Riedl - the Mortara terminal is a important site in the metropolitan area of Milan, which we now have firmly included in our product portfolio. Want further strengthen our traffic between Benelux, Germany, Scandinavia and Italy across the Alps. The new company operational represents an important milestone in this context. That's why we have also concluded a long-term lease with the owner of the property'.