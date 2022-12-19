The port of Bremen expects to close the 2022 with a decrease of -7,4% of the traffic of the goods

The port of Bremen-Bremerhaven is preparing to close 2022 with a traffic of 64.5 million tons of goods, a volume that represents a decrease of -7.4% on the previous year, but also a decrease of -3.0% on 2020 when the activity of the airport German dock was heavily negatively affected by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and a decrease of -7.1% on 2019 when the health crisis had not yet begun. To go back up to a volume of traffic lower than that of 2022 we must return back to the now distant 2009 when 63.1 were enlivened million tons of cargo.
The forecast figure was announced today by the Senator for Science and Ports of Bremen, Claudia Schilling, who highlighted how in 2022 the port has been affected by the impact of the world economic recession, of the economic effects of the Russia's war against Ukraine, but also the effects of the Third year of the coronavirus pandemic that has had consequences Also on ports mainly due to the "zero" policy Covid" adopted in China.
With regard to container traffic alone, Schilling has specified that this sector should close 2022 with a traffic of 47.3 million tons of cargo, with a reduction -8.5% on 2021. It is also a volume that results in decrease of -7.5% on 2020 and -8.8% on 2019. The forecast of the container traffic in terms of 20' containers handled is of 4,6 million teu (respectively -8.1%, -3.3% and -5,0%). Car traffic is also decreasing, with a total of over 1.6 million vehicles expected for 2022 (-4.4%, -5.2% and -22.4%).
Conventional goods traffic is also decreasing, which is expected amount to almost 8,2 million tons (- 2.6%, +20.3% and -2.7%), as well as bulk traffic, with a total expected of 9,1 million tons (- 6.0%, +5.5% and -1.6%).
The trend of cruise traffic is more comforting, sector that in 2022 recorded the calls of 110 ships for a traffic of over 232 thousand passengers, given that it is increasing of +346% on 2021 and is close to the pre-pandemic level.