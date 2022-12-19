Fincantieri - ONEX, creation of a corvette production and maintenance line

The Italian Fincantieri and the Greek ONEX Shipyards & Technologies Group signed an agreement in Athens for the Creation of a Corvette production and maintenance line throughout their life cycle, located at shipyards by Elefsis. The agreement establishes the terms of the Collaboration for the construction of 2+1 state-of-the-art Corvettes at the Onex Elefsis shipyards, together with the necessary updates, improvements, transfer of know-how and technology, equipment, which are estimated at about 80 million euros.
Onex Naval and Maritime Elefsis Shipyards, plans to create of 2,500 new direct and indirect jobs in the sector shipbuilding.
In a note, the two companies emphasize that the agreement favors cooperation with multiple benefits for the Greek economy and the defence sector, which can be strengthened in view of future military and merchant ship construction programmes. It is also highlighted that this agreement is an important step for the enhancement of national defence production: the know-how that will be acquired through collaboration ONEX - Fincantieri will be an important cornerstone for development of competitive products able to meet defense needs of the various markets, giving even greater impetus to the rebirth of Elefsis Shipyards.