Ok from Brussels the Italian program of 110 million to encourage the transfer of goods from road to rail

The European Commission has approved the Italian programme of value of €110 million, in force until the end of 2027, to encourage the transfer of freight traffic from road to rail providing direct grants undertakings using intermodal transport services rail and multimodal transport operators commission railway companies to complete trains with electric traction.
In addition, the EU Commission has authorized the recapitalization of the Meyer Turku shipyard. The measure, in the form of a Equity loan of 80 million euros, notified by the Finland and is aimed at supporting the activity of the shipbuilding company hit by the effects of the war Russia-Ukraine.