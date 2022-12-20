Approved contributions to the training and redeployment of the staff of the port companies CULMV and CULP

The Management Committee of the Authority of Harbour System of the Western Ligurian Sea approved the contributions for a total of 332 thousand euros in favor of the port companies of Genoa and Savona relating to the period July-September 2022. Contributions to of the Genoese CULMV are related to training modules related to the safety at work and the use of specialized means such as port tractors, cranes, RTG, STK, transtainer for operation the containerized cycle of that of ferries/rolling stock; those for the Savona CULP support the reemployment in other tasks of the staff unfit to carry out port operations as well as training for specialization as a head Clerk, forklift driver, rear diver, container sector employee. The Committee also resolved to recognize an equal contribution approximately euro 525 thousand in favor of CULMV relating to re-employment in other duties of staff unfit to perform Port operations and services for the period January-March 2022.
In addition, the Committee approved the extension, for about 14 thousand uncovered square meters called "ex-carbonile Enel side levante", of the license held by the Spinelli group for carry out port operations in the commodity sectors permitted for the S3 area of the current Port Master Plan and in front of the execution of works of arrangement of the area by the concessionaire. At the same time, the Committee delivered an opinion in favour of the temporary authorisation of Grandi Navi Fast storage and parking at 10,000 meters paintings located in Ponte Rubattino.
In yesterday's meeting, on the subject of subsidiaries of the institution The Committee has decided in favour of the increase of capital of about 270 thousand euros requested by the subsidiary Porto Antico di Genova Spa in the face of a medium-sized industrial plan term (2021-2025) based on an investment program of approximately 31 million euros for the transformation of former areas Fair to be able to graft them effectively into the design of the Waterfront of Levante. The acquisition of share held by its subsidiary Aeroporto di Genova Spa in the company Sviluppo Genova for an amount equal to to about 184 thousand euros, in view of the merger between the IRE Spa and Sviluppo Genova, which provides for the necessary exit of the shareholders deprived of the latter's share capital, and has been approved the acquisition from the majority shareholder FILSE of a participation of 600euro in the company Liguria International SCpA, which provides its members with marketing and internationalization of the territorial economic system.
In terms of the progress of the works of the Program overtime, the Committee approved the update of four millions of euros of the Economic Framework of the Convention between the AdSP and RFI relating to the design and implementation of the intervention of Redevelopment of the railway link between the park Rugna/Bettolo and S.Limbania through the Galleria Molo Nuovo (P.2930) and the partial and temporary revocation of the concession to Bettolo Srl of an area of about 2 thousand square meters necessary to guarantee the progress of the construction site of the new Calata Olii berth Minerals, already in full swing.