testata inforMARE
20 December 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
11:00 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
Approved contributions to the training and redeployment of the staff of the port companies CULMV and CULP
Green light for the extension of Spinelli's license in the areas called "ex-carbonile Enel Levante"
Genova
December 20, 2022
The Management Committee of the Authority of Harbour System of the Western Ligurian Sea approved the contributions for a total of 332 thousand euros in favor of the port companies of Genoa and Savona relating to the period July-September 2022. Contributions to of the Genoese CULMV are related to training modules related to the safety at work and the use of specialized means such as port tractors, cranes, RTG, STK, transtainer for operation the containerized cycle of that of ferries/rolling stock; those for the Savona CULP support the reemployment in other tasks of the staff unfit to carry out port operations as well as training for specialization as a head Clerk, forklift driver, rear diver, container sector employee. The Committee also resolved to recognize an equal contribution approximately euro 525 thousand in favor of CULMV relating to re-employment in other duties of staff unfit to perform Port operations and services for the period January-March 2022.

In addition, the Committee approved the extension, for about 14 thousand uncovered square meters called "ex-carbonile Enel side levante", of the license held by the Spinelli group for carry out port operations in the commodity sectors permitted for the S3 area of the current Port Master Plan and in front of the execution of works of arrangement of the area by the concessionaire. At the same time, the Committee delivered an opinion in favour of the temporary authorisation of Grandi Navi Fast storage and parking at 10,000 meters paintings located in Ponte Rubattino.

In yesterday's meeting, on the subject of subsidiaries of the institution The Committee has decided in favour of the increase of capital of about 270 thousand euros requested by the subsidiary Porto Antico di Genova Spa in the face of a medium-sized industrial plan term (2021-2025) based on an investment program of approximately 31 million euros for the transformation of former areas Fair to be able to graft them effectively into the design of the Waterfront of Levante. The acquisition of share held by its subsidiary Aeroporto di Genova Spa in the company Sviluppo Genova for an amount equal to to about 184 thousand euros, in view of the merger between the IRE Spa and Sviluppo Genova, which provides for the necessary exit of the shareholders deprived of the latter's share capital, and has been approved the acquisition from the majority shareholder FILSE of a participation of 600euro in the company Liguria International SCpA, which provides its members with marketing and internationalization of the territorial economic system.

In terms of the progress of the works of the Program overtime, the Committee approved the update of four millions of euros of the Economic Framework of the Convention between the AdSP and RFI relating to the design and implementation of the intervention of Redevelopment of the railway link between the park Rugna/Bettolo and S.Limbania through the Galleria Molo Nuovo (P.2930) and the partial and temporary revocation of the concession to Bettolo Srl of an area of about 2 thousand square meters necessary to guarantee the progress of the construction site of the new Calata Olii berth Minerals, already in full swing.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Il prossimo annuo in Italia le navi di THE Alliance continueranno a scalare i soli porti di Genova e La Spezia
Amburgo
Toccate incluse in due servizi che collegano l'Asia con il Mediterraneo
LOGISTICA
GEODIS comprerà il corriere espresso tedesco trans-o-flex
Levallois-Perret
L'azienda di Weinheim dà lavoro a circa 2.000 persone
PORTI
Il porto di Gioia Tauro si appresta a chiudere il 2022 con un traffico dei container prossimo al livello record
Gioia Tauro
La previsione è di circa 3,37 milioni di teu movimentati dallo scalo calabrese
PORTI
Il porto di Brema prevede di chiudere il 2022 con un calo del -7,4% del traffico delle merci
Brema
Flessione dei volumi in tutti i settori merceologici
TRASPORTO INTERMODALE
Kombiverkehr istituisce una propria società operativa per il terminal intermodale di Mortara
Francoforte
Riedl: vogliamo rafforzare ulteriormente il nostro traffico fra Benelux, Germania, Scandinavia e Italia
PORTI
In 200 giorni in Germania è stato realizzato un nuovo terminal per il GNL nel porto di Wilhelmshaven
Wilhelmshaven
Assicurerà il 6% del fabbisogno annuo di gas in Germania
ASSOCIAZIONI
Mattioli confermato alla presidenza della Federazione del Mare
Roma
L'Italia marittima - ha sottolineato - ha un ruolo importante da svolgere, ma è fondamentale che le istituzioni siano al nostro fianco
CANTIERI NAVALI
Il Cda di Fincantieri ha approvato il piano industriale 2023-2027
Trieste
Prevista una crescita della domanda nei primari settori in cui opera l'azienda
PORTI
Nuovo ufficio decentrato dell'AdSP della Sicilia Orientale a Pozzallo
Augusta
L'istituzione della sede è stata deliberata dal Comitato di gestione
PORTI
Approvati contributi alla formazione e reimpiego del personale delle compagnie portuali CULMV e CULP
Genova
Via libera all'estensione nelle aree denominate “ex-carbonile Enel levante” della licenza in capo a Spinelli
TRASPORTO INTERMODALE
Ok di Bruxelles il programma italiano da 110 milioni per incentivare il trasferimento delle merci dalla strada alla rotaia
Bruxelles
La Commissione UE ha autorizzato anche la ricapitalizzazione del cantiere navale Meyer Turku
PORTI
I lavoratori somministrati del porto di Genova versano in una condizione a dir poco delicata
Genova
Lo denunciano Nidil Cgil, Felsa Cisl e Uiltemp Liguria
PORTI
Global Ports Holding gestirà il terminal crociere del porto di Alicante
Alicante
L'attività in joint venture con la spagnola Sepcan
CANTIERI NAVALI
Fincantieri - ONEX, creazione di una linea di produzione e manutenzione di corvette
Attene
L'attività darà impulso alla rinascita-dei cantieri navali di Elefsis
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
HMM incrementa la propria presenza nel mercato heavy lift
Tokyo
Accordo con la giapponese NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers
TECNOLOGIA INFORMATICA
La genovese ESA ha acquisito da Arribatec il software e il team di Performance
Genova
Costituita Oceanly, con sedi a Genova e Rapallo
MEETINGS
A Palermo un convegno sul ruolo della Sicilia nello scenario economico, logistico e geopolitico
Palermo
Organizzato dall'AdSP del Mare di Sicilia Occidentale, si terrà il 21 dicembre
PORTI
Paolo Potestà è il nuovo presidente dell'Angopi
Roma
È stato eletto ieri a larghissima maggioranza l'assemblea dell'associazione
PORTI
Filt-Cgil, per la riforma delle norme sui porti è indispensabile il contributo del lavoro
Roma
Esortato l'avvio di un confronto che coinvolga le organizzazioni sindacali e datoriali
PORTI
Calo del traffico trimestrale delle merci nei porti greci
Atene
Nel periodo aprile-giugno scorso i carichi e i passeggeri sono risultati inferiori a quelli dello stesso trimestre pre-pandemia
PORTI
A novembre il traffico dei container nel porto di Hong Kong è diminuito del -16,1%
Hong Kong
Nei primi undici mesi del 2022 la flessione è stata del -6,9%
PORTI
Pessimo novembre per i porti di Los Angeles e Long Beach
San Pedro, Long Beach
Il traffico dei container è calato rispettiva del -21,2% e -21,0%
CROCIERE
Fincantieri ha consegnato la nuova nave da crociera Resilient Lady a Virgin Voyages
Trieste
È la terza di quattro unità ordinate dalla compagnia
CANTIERI NAVALI
Meyer Werft ritarderà la consegna della nave da crociera Carnival Jubilee
Miami
Entrerà a far parte della flotta di Carnival Cruise Line a dicembre 2023
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
LEGISLAZIONE
Preoccupazione di Uiltrasporti per la soppressione del riferimento al Piano Nazionale dei Trasporti nel testo del nuovo Codice degli appalti
Roma
Tarlazzi: non vorremmo tornare alla vecchia legge obiettivo con pletorici elenchi di opere prive di funzionalità e mancanti del rapporto tra domanda e offerta
LOGISTICA
Visintin è stato confermato alla presidenza di ASPT-ASTRA F.V.G.
Trieste
La piena attuazione del regime di porto franco internazionale - ha sottolineato - resta uno dei tasselli da mettere al suo posto
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
A Palermo un convegno sul ruolo della Sicilia nello scenario economico, logistico e geopolitico
Palermo
Organizzato dall'AdSP del Mare di Sicilia Occidentale, si terrà il 21 dicembre
MEETINGS
Mercoledì a Ravenna il convegno “Piani regolatori e concessioni portuali. La nuova disciplina”
Ravenna
Verranno illustrate le novità apportate all'art. 5 della legge n. 84/1994 e le linee del Regolamento per il rilascio delle concessioni demaniali
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Dbeibeh’s government rejects delimitation of Egypt’s maritime borders
(The Libya Update)
South Korea's Hanwha Group signs deal to take over Daewoo Shipbuilding
(Reuters)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile