GEODIS will buy the German express courier trans-o-flex
The Weinheim-based company employs around 2,000 people
Levallois-Perret
December 20, 2022
The logistics group French GEODIS has signed an agreement to buy the German express delivery company Trans-O-Flex, which is currently owned by families Schoeller and Amberger who acquired it in 2016. Founded in 1971, trans-o-flex operates the largest network of Specialized temperature controlled distribution of Germany in the healthcare sector, distributing both parcels and pallets. In addition The German company has recently expanded its business in Austria. Trans-o-flex employs about 2,000 people in 77 hubs and local agencies.
"The acquisition of trans-o-flex - it has emphasized Marie-Christine Lombard, Managing Director of GEODIS - represents a fundamental step forward that allows us to increase our presence in Germany. It is consistent with the Our ambition to strengthen our logistics solutions global end-to-end to support growth and development geographical of our customers. This acquisition will position GEODIS as a leading player in the healthcare market and will improve significantly our delivery capabilities in Germany, which is a nation at the center of trade worldwide'.
