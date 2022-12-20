Next year in Italy the ships of THE Alliance will continue to call only the ports of Genoa and La Spezia

|
Also in 2023 the ships of the shipowning alliance THE Alliance, which is formed by containerized shipping companies Hapag-Lloyd, HMM, Ocean Network Express (ONE) and Yang Ming, in Italy They will touch, as has happened in recent years. four to nni, the only ports of Genoa and La Spezia and will do so exclusively within the framework of two scheduled services connecting Asia with the Mediterranean, route on which they will be introduced Higher capacity container ships capable of transporting 14.000-15.000 teu.
In the new configuration of the alliance's service network, which will come into force on the first of April, the airport port of the Ligurian capital will continue to be reached from lines MD1 and MD2, while the port of La Spezia will continue to be included in the MD2 service rotation.
THE Alliance's new network of lines will consist of 30 services. The alliance specified that on the Asia-North routes Europe will be used portacontainer de oltre 23.500 teu in replacement of ships of lower capacity.
THE Alliance, network 2023:
Asia - Northern Europe:
- FP1: from TPWC, Tokyo - Shimizu, Kobe, Nagoya, Tokyo, Singapore, (Suez), Rotterdam, Hamburg, Le Havre, (Suez), Singapore, Kobe, Nagoya, Tokyo, to TPWC
- FE2: Pusan, Shanghai, Ningbo, South PRC, South PRC, Singapore, (Suez), Tanger Med, Southampton, Le Havre, Wilhelmshaven, Rotterdam, (Suez), Singapore, Busan
- FE3: Ningbo, Xiamen, Kaohsiung, South PRC, Singapore, (Suez), Rotterdam, Hamburg, Antwerp, Southampton, Algeciras, (Suez), Singapore, South PRC, South PRC, Kaohsiung, Ningbo
- FE4: Xingang, Qingdao, Pusan, Shanghai, South PRC, (Suez), Algeciras, Rotterdam, Hamburg, Antwerp, Tanger Med, (Suez), Singapore, Xingang
- FE5: Laem Chabang, Cai Mep, Singapore, Colombo, (Suez), Rotterdam, Hamburg, Antwerp, London Gateway, (Suez), Jeddah, Singapore, Laem Chabang
- Asia - Mediterranean:
- MD1: Qingdao, Pusan, Shanghai, Ningbo, South PRC, Singapore, Jeddah, (Suez), Damietta, Barcelona, Valencia, Genoa, Damietta, (Suez), Jeddah, Singapore, South PRC, Qingdao
- MD2: Pusan, Shanghai, Ningbo, Kaohsiung, South PRC, Singapore, (Suez), Piraeus, Genoa, La Spezia, Marseille Fos, Barcelona, Piraeus, (Suez), Singapore, South PRC, Busan
- MD3: Pusan, Ningbo, Shanghai, South PRC, Singapore, Jeddah, (Suez), Ashdod, Istanbul, Izmit, Aliaga, Mersin, (Suez), Jeddah, Singapore, Kaohsiung, Busan
- Transpacific, West Coast:
- FP1: from Europe, Singapore, Kobe, Nagoya, Tokyo, Los Angeles/Long Beach, Oakland, Tokyo, Shimizu, Kobe, Nagoya, Tokyo, Singapore, to Europe
- PS3: Nhava Sheva, Pipavav, Colombo, Port Kelang, Singapore, Cai Mep, Haiphong, South PRC, Los Angeles/Long Beach, Oakland, Pusan, Shanghai, Ningbo, South PRC, Singapore, Port Kelang, Nhava Sheva
- PS4: Xiamen, South PRC, Kaohsiung, Keelung, Los Angeles/Long Beach, Oakland, Keelung, Kaohsiung, Xiamen
- PS5: Ningbo, Shanghai, Los Angeles/Long Beach, Oakland, Tokyo, Ningbo
- PS6: Qingdao, Ningbo, Pusan, Los Angeles/Long Beach, Oakland, Kobe, Qingdao
- PS7: Singapore, Laem Chabang, Cai Mep, South PRC, South PRC, Los Angeles/Long Beach, Oakland, South PRC, Singapore
- PN1: Xiamen, Kaohsiung, Ningbo, Nagoya, Tokyo, Tacoma, Vancouver, Tokyo, Kobe, Nagoya, Xiamen
- PN2: Singapore, Laem Chabang, Cai Mep, Haiphong, South PRC, Tacoma, Vancouver, Tokyo, Kobe, Singapore
- PN3: South PRC, South PRC, Shanghai, Pusan, Vancouver, Tacoma, Pusan, Kaohsiung, South PRC
- PN4: Qingdao, Ningbo, Shanghai, Pusan, Prince Rupert, Tacoma, Vancouver, Pusan, Kwangyang, Qingdao
- Transpacific, East Coast (via Panama and Suez):
- EC1: Kaohsiung, South PRC, Shanghai, Ningbo, Pusan, (Panama), Manzanillo, New York, Norfolk, Charleston, Savannah, Manzanillo, (Panama), Panama, Kaohsiung
- EC2: Qingdao, Ningbo, Shanghai, Pusan, (Panama), Cartagena, Savannah, Charleston, Wilmington, Norfolk, Cartagena, (Panama), Pusan, Qingdao
- EC4: Kaohsiung, Xiamen, South PRC, South PRC, Cai Mep, Singapore, (Suez), Norfolk, Savannah, Charleston, New York, (Suez), Singapore, Kaohsiung
- EC5: Laem Chabang, Cai Mep, Singapore, Colombo, (Suez), Halifax, New York, Savannah, Jacksonville, Norfolk, Halifax, (Suez), Jebel Ali, Singapore, Laem Chabang
- EC6: Kaohsiung, South PRC, South PRC, Ningbo, Shanghai, Pusan, (Panama), Houston, Mobile, (Panama), Kaohsiung
- Asia - Middle East/Red Sea:
- AG2: Shanghai, Ningbo, Xiamen, South PRC, Port Kelang, Jebel Ali, Hamad, um Qasr, Hamad, Jebel Ali, Singapore, Shanghai
- AG3: Qingdao, Pusan, Shanghai, Ningbo, Kaohsiung, South PRC, Singapore, Jebel Ali, Dammam, Hamad, Jubail, Abu Dhabi, Sohar, Port Kelang, Singapore, South PRC, Qingdao
- AR1: Pusan, Shanghai, Ningbo, South PRC, Singapore, Jeddah, Aqaba, Sokhna, Jeddah, Singapore, Busan
- Transatlantic:
- AL2: Southampton, Le Havre, Rotterdam, Hamburg, New York, Norfolk, Philadelphia, New York, Southampton
- AL3: Antwerp, Hamburg, London Gateway, Charleston, Savannah, Norfolk, Antwerp
- AL4: Le Havre, London Gateway, Antwerp, Hamburg, Veracruz, Altamira, Houston, Le Havre
- AL5: Southampton, Le Havre, Rotterdam, Hamburg, Antwerp, Halifax, Port Everglades, Cartagena, (Panama), Panama, Los Angeles/Long Beach, Oakland, Tacoma, Vancouver, Oakland, Los Angeles/Long Beach, Panama, (Panama), Cartagena, Caucedo, Halifax, Southampton