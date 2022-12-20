New decentralized office of the AdSP of Eastern Sicily in Pozzallo

Yesterday the Management Committee of the System Authority Portuale del Mare di Sicilia Orientale has deliberated the constitution of a decentralized office of the port authority in Pozzallo, approving At the same time, an expansion of the current organic plant by four units that will soon be added to those present for take care of the port of Ragusa permanently, thus ensuring continuous presence at the airport. At the meeting, the president of the AdSP, Francesco Di Sarcina, has made known the intention to convene a meeting with the five mayors shortly of the municipalities concerned by the territorial district.