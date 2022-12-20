New Gottwald crane at the Genoa Port Terminal of the Spinelli group
The company also took delivery of the first batch of 150 new trucks
Genova
December 20, 2022
At the Genoa Port Terminal of the Spinelli group in the port of Genoa is a new sixth-generation Konecranes Gottwald crane has arrived ordered by the Genoese company to enhance operations of the port terminal and greatly reduce the impact on the environment. The new Gottwald crane is equipped with two motors diesel in compliance with EU Stage V emission standards, coupled with ultracapacitors for energy recovery that ensure the reduction of the carbon footprint. The radius of work of the crane is 61 meters and the new vehicle has a 125 ton capacity to serve ships up to class super post-Panamax.
"The operation of the quay - explained Aldo Spinelli, president and founder of the group - this will be how it will come made more efficient. It is an investment that we have programmed in view of the necessary expansion, determined from the construction of the new dam of the port of Genoa».
In addition to investments in the quay, the Spinelli group has taken first batch of 150 new "Scania Super" trucks delivered which bring the owned fleet to about 300 vehicles. The new vehicles will be delivered in stages until next June and are equipped with the most efficient engine, from the point of view of consumption, never realized by the manufacturer and fully compatible with new biodiesel/hunger fuels that can reduce CO2 emissions up to 66% compared to standard diesel.
With these last two operations, the Spinelli group has totalled 60 million euros of investments in 2022 and plans to achieve another 60 million in the course of 2023: "It is - underlined Spinelli - of important figures that commit the our group at the forefront in the development of the port of Genoa. With These concrete acts we support the qualitative leap that the Our stopover is accomplishing and that will come to a stage Decisive when the new dam will be built».
