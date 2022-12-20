The board of directors of the Propeller Club of Genoa has been renewed

Following the recent elections and the ensuing Board decisions, the Board has been renewed board of directors of The International Propeller Club - Port of Genoa. The new collegiate body, which will be in office for the three-year period 2022/2025, consists of the president Giorgia Boi, the vice presidents Gian Enzo Duci and Enrico Molisani, secretaries Ezio Palmisani and Franco Porcellacchia, treasurer Bruno Dionisi and directors Renato Causa, Andrea Cosulich, Filippo Gallo, Ignazio Messina, Umberto Novi, Lorenzo Pollicardo, Stefano Ricci and Federico Rods.