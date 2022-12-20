In the third trimester the traffic of the goods in the French ports is increased of +9.1%
The volume handled is still lower than pre-pandemic levels
La Défense
December 20, 2022
In the third quarter of this year the French ports have handled a total of 75.53 million tons of goods, volume that represents a robust increase of +9.1% on same period of 2021 and an even more pronounced increase in +14.6% on the third quarter of 2020 when the activity port suffered more from the negative impact of the pandemic of Covid-19, however, constitutes a decrease of -2.1% on the third quarter of 2019 when the health crisis had not yet begun. While in the period July-September of this year the only volume of goods on landing were also higher than the period pre-pandemic with 49.60 million tons of cargo handled (respectively +12.0%, +16.9% and +0.8%), goods at embarkation, with 25,93 million tons (+4.1%, +10.5% and -7.3%), they turned out lower than pre-coronavirus levels.
In the third quarter of 2022 only the traffic of miscellaneous goods totalled 27.43 million tonnes (-1.6%, +6.4% and -6.9%), of which 12,43 million tons of containerized cargos (-2.6%, +20.9% and +3.7%) realized with a handling of containers pairs to 1,40 million teu (+5.2%, +24.8% and +13.8%) and 14,04 million tons of rolling stock (- 3.5%, -5.1% and -13.5%). In the liquid bulk sector, traffic is State of 33,57 million tons (+26.7%, +21.8% and +5.5%) and in that of dry bulk of 14,52 million tons (- 2.1%, +15.5% and -8.5%).
Among the main French ports by volume of traffic, in the third trimester of this year the port system of Le Havre has enlivened 22,30 million tons of goods (+7.0%, +24.1% and +0.4%), the port of Marseille 19,49 million tons (+8.5%, +13.1% and -2.1%), the port of Dunkirk 12,25 million tons (+2.1%, +11.1% and -.1.0%), the port of call of Calais 9,42 million of tons (- 4.2%, - 3.2% and -13.4%), the port of Nantes Saint-Nazaire 7,99 million tons (+70.1%, +23.0% and +6.7%), that of La Rochelle 2,38 million tons (- 0.7%, +20.8% and -8.6%) and the port of Bordeaux 1,70 million tons (+15.6%, +12.8% and 0%).
In the first nine months of 2022 the French ports have totaled traffic of 221.47 million tonnes, with increases in +6.9% and +9.3% respectively on the same periods of 2021 and 2020 and with a decrease of -6.8% on the period January-September of 2019. Goods on landing alone amounted to 146.25 million tons (+8.9%, +13.6% and -4.9%) and those to boarding to 75.23 million tons (+3.4%, +1.7% and -10.2%).
