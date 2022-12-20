Royal Caribbean partners with iCON to develop its worldwide network of cruise terminals

Royal Caribbean Cruises has signed an agreement with iCON Infrastructure Partners VI, a fund managed by iCON Infrastructure, with the aim of financially supporting the development of the network of port cruise terminals of the American cruise group. Stressing that access to destinations continues to be strategic importance for the core business of the group, Royal Caribbean explained that the new alliance with iCON VI will have, build and manage the facilities and infrastructures of cruise terminals both in the ports of origin and in the main ports of destination of cruises.
The partnership, which will be 90% owned by iCON VI and 10% by Royal Caribbean, will be managed by a team independent manager with the strategic support of Royal Caribbean. Both sides undertook to provide Funding for future expansions based on their percentages of Ownership of the joint venture.
Initially, the new partnership will include the Terminal A of the Port of Miami, which is operated by Royal Caribbean and It is currently the largest cruise terminal in the United States, and several development projects in Italy, Spain and U.S. Virgin Islands.
"In recent years - underlined the president and Royal Caribbean Group CEO, Jason Liberty - We have developed more destinations than any other cruise line and this new alliance will allow us to implement a set of investments with low absorption of capital to accelerate the development of strategic destinations in the whole world."
"Through this partnership - highlighted Iain Macleod, managing partner of iCON - we will build an infrastructure of world-class cruise terminals that will offer cruise guests more opportunities to see and live the world in collaboration with the Royal Caribbean group, a world-class operator'.