Green light for two €4.5 billion high-speed rail projects in the Mezzogiorno

The Superior Council of Public Works at the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has approved two projects of value total of 4.5 billion euros of Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI) on whose purpose is to speed up development high-speed rail in the Mezzogiorno. The first technical-economic feasibility project concerns the first 33 kilometers of line between Battipaglia and Romagnano della Salerno-Reggio Calabria worth 2.7 billion euros financed with resources PNRR. The second project concerns the Fiumetorto - Lercara section Branch of the Palermo-Catania line, the last functional lot of the value of 1.8 billion euros.
The competitions will be published by the end of the year with award by the end of May 2023, with the start of the subsequent executive design and then works starting from June 2023.