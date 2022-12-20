The reduction in freight traffic in the port of Valencia is greatly accentuated

The negative trend in the volume of traffic of goods handled from the port of Valencia, now in place consecutively for 15 months with The exception of last May, has continued and has been accentuated last month when the Spanish port of call has Handled 4.68 million tons, with a decrease of -26.3% on November 2021. Significant was the reduction of the containerized trade that, with 3,53 million tons realized with the movement of 328 thousand teu, has marked decreases of -31.7% and -28.5% respectively. Also decreasing the goods conventional with 850 thousand tons (- 2.1%) so as the solid bulk with 143 thousand tons (- 24.6%). Single voice Growth in liquid bulk totaled 132 thousand tons (+37.7%).
In the first eleven months of 2022 the Spanish port has enlivened a total of 64.70 million tons of goods, with a contraction of -9.4% on the corresponding period last year.