In the fourth trimester the index of integration of the Italian ports in the network of services of containerized marine transport is dropped of -0.2%
Gioia Tauro is the airport with the best connections. Several ports are losing ground, including Genoa and La Spezia
Ginevra
December 21, 2022
The Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (LSCI), the index defined by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) to assess the level of integration of ports of World nations in the global maritime transport network containerized, for the fourth quarter of 2022 assigns to ports Italians an index of 76.18, with a decrease of -0.2% on the same period as 2021.
The index is based on the maximum value 100 relative to the nation that in the first quarter of 2006 had the largest connectivity with the network of scheduled maritime services, or China. The current version of the LSCI index is generated on the basis of six components: the number of stopovers weekly of scheduled ships in the nation; the ability to Containerized traffic, in terms of 20-foot containers (teu), of the ports of the nation; the number of regular services of scheduled sea transport to and from the nation; the number of liner shipping companies providing services to and from the nation; The average capacity, in terms of TEU, of ships used by the scheduled service with the largest average size ships; the number of other nations that are linked to the nation through direct liner shipping services (without transhipments).
If in the fourth quarter of 2021 Italy, with an LSCI index of 76.34, was ranked 14th in the ranking of Countries with the greatest connectivity to the service network liner seafarers, in the last quarter of 2022 fell to 15th having been overtaken by Japan that has passed from 18th place to 13th. The ranking for the fourth This year's quarter always sees China in first place with a LSCI index of 177.55 (+3.7% on Q4 2021) followed by South Korea (index 112.69, +1.3%), Singapore (112.45, +1.6%), Malaysia (100.10, +1.4%), USA (99.81, -2.7%), Spain (91.80, +1.5%), Netherlands (90.97, +0.2%), United Kingdom (90.47, +0.5%), Belgium (86.83, -0.2%), Taiwan (82.99, -1.4%), Germany (82.72, -2.8%), Hong Kong (81.41, -10.1%), Japan (79.39, +14.0%) and Vietnam (79.17, +2.2%).
Relatedly, instead, to the Port Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (PLSCI), the UNCTAD index reflecting the position of a Single port in the global network of maritime transport services containerized, also in the fourth quarter of this year the port Italian more integrated into this network is Gioia Tauro with an index of 57.46, up +0.7% on same period as 2021. In second and third place the Ligurian ports of Genoa and La Spezia with indices of 48.08 and 37.85 respectively are -6.5% and -3.3% lower than those of the last last year's quarter. Following the port of Trieste with a PLSCI index of 34.41 (+2.7%), the port of Livorno with 25.90 (-5.2%), the port of Civitavecchia with 25.07 (+0.6%) and then the ports of Savona-Vado Ligure (24.23, +0.9%), Naples (23.65, -3.1%), Salerno 16.55, +7.8%), Venice (10.30, -10.8%). Ravenna (9.60, +6.8%) and Ancona (9.07, +2.6%).
As for the position of Italian ports in the ranking worldwide defined on the basis of the PLSCI index, in the fourth quarter this year Gioia Tauro maintained the 46th position. The Genoa port fell from 47th quarter of 2021 at the 56th. The airport of La Spezia has come down from the 78th to 87th. Trieste gained two positions going up from the 111th to the 109th. Downhill the port of Livorno from 150ª to 160ª, as well as the port of Civitavecchia passed from the 162nd to the 167th, the port of Naples descended from 164ª to 174ª and the port of Savona-Vado passed from the 170th to the 171st. The port of Salerno gained 14 positions rising from 233rd to 219th.
