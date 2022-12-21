The staff of the port companies of Civitavecchia and Gaeta is growing

The number of company headcounts is growing dockers operating in the ports of Civitavecchia and Gaeta. The plan Port staff 2022-2024, whose update has been approved yesterday by the Management Committee of the Port System of the Central Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, indicates that in 2022 the number of workers registered in the register pursuant to art.24 of Law 84/94 (including employees of former companies Arts. 16 and 17 paragraph 2 operating in the ports of Civitavecchia and Gaeta) is increased by about 10%, from 1,000 to 1,098. In Particularly, these are 781 units in the workforce to the companies ex art.16 in Civitavecchia and 66 in Gaeta; and 251 units of the companies pursuant to art.17 paragraph 2 (of which 209 permanent and 42 a fixed-term contract). The trend in accidents on the work, with the reduction, to date, of the number of cases registered in the 2022 to 24, compared to 34 in 2021 and 30 in 2020.
'Growth in employment in port undertakings photographed in the organic plan of the port - the president noted dell'AdSP, Pino Musolino - reflects the resumption of some traffic and the profuse commitment from the AdSP to promote the revival of employment of the entire cluster. The analysis of the data confirms by the companies transfer of skills, technical capacity and organizational, together with part of its staff. In addition, it is highlights the need for companies to use figures multi-purpose who can perform different tasks, from the conductor mechanical means to carry out generic operations. In particular, the significant increase in drivers compared to 2021, highlights the recovery of traffic in the automotive segment".
Among the other acts approved yesterday by the Committee, all unanimously, the determination of the maximum number of Authorizations that can be issued pursuant to art. 16 of Law 84/94 for the 2023. For the port of Civitavecchia the maximum number is reduced 18 to 16 (currently 15 authorizations are exercised art. 16), while for the port of Gaeta the number remains unchanged, with all and Five authorizations were exercised. "We continued," he continued. explained Musolino - on the line of reduction of the maximum number of permissions to limit potential negative effects of a number too high of permissions of which some could be Exercise too "blandly" by creating possible distortive effects in the infra-port area. Obviously in the case in which the ceiling of authorizations should be reached and create the conditions for the arrival of further important operators, the AdSP would intervene to increase the maximum number of Authorizations as needed and opportunities of the moment'.