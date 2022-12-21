It accelerates the recovery of the financial and operational performance of the cruise group Carnival

If the operational and financial results of the crocieristico group US Carnival Corporation are still far from those prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but performance recorded by the Group in the last quarter of the year 2022 continue to confirm that the recovery is underway and is accelerating. In the period September-November of this year, which corresponds to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, the revenues of the Group amounted to 3.84 billion dollars, a value that represents an increment of +198.3% regarding the fourth trimester of the 2021 financial year in which, even if the effects of the crisis health had adhered to it, the results continued to be strongly negatively affected by the impact of the pandemic.
Revenues for the last quarter of 2022 also are down by -10.8% compared to those of the trimester previous, a decline that is less attenuated than that recorded between the third quarter, the traditional peak period of the cruise season, and the following quarter in the years before the pandemic: in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, In fact, the revenues had marked a decrease of the -26,8% compared to the previous quarter and similar reductions were totaled in the same periods of 2018 (-23.6%), 2017 (-22.8%) and 2016 (-22.8%).
The recent acceleration in turnover growth is however, partially offset by an acceleration of the increase in operating costs in the fourth quarter of the year 2022 amounted to $4.97 billion, an increase of +56.4% on the fourth quarter of 2021 and +8.5% on the fourth quarter of 2021 third quarter of 2022, expenses that in the years pre-pandemic had declined between the third and fourth quarters of -7.5% in 2019, -3.4% in 2018, -10.0% in 2017 and -5.6% in 2016.
Carnival closed the September-November quarter of this year with an operating result of a negative sign and pairs to -1,13 billion of dollars compared to a negative result of -1.89 billion in the same period of 2021 and with a net loss of -160 billion compared to a net loss of -2,62 billion dollars in the last quarter of fiscal year 2021.
In the period September-November 2022 the ships of the fleets that belong to Carnival have accommodated about 2.5 million passengers compared to 851,000 in the same period last year.
The CEO of Carnival Corporation & plc, Josh Weinstein, said that the group plans a further improvement in activity during 2023 as the Number of bookings has grown as a result the relaxation of pandemic protocols and verifying an improvement in the trend of cancellations.