FedEx's quarterly performance continues to decline
In the period September-November revenues are decreased by -2.8%
Memphis
December 21, 2022
In the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, a period that is The Group's revenue growth ended on 30 November logistics and express courier FedEx has further attenuated by recording a decline after nine quarterly periods consecutive increases. In the quarter, turnover is piled to 22,81 billion dollars, with a bending of the -2,8% on the period September-November last year. Decreasing also operating profit and net profit which were equal respectively to 1,18 billion (- 26.4%) and 788 million dollars, with a reduction of the -24,5% on the profit clearly of the second trimester of the fiscal year that included the effect of a loss extraordinary of 260 million.
