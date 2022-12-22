The Port Authority of Rotterdam and that of Antwerp-Bruges jointly decided to make it compulsory for edge of the bettoline operative in the port systems managed by the two the use of bunker measurement systems supplied to ships, such as flow meters, in order to ensure that the exact amount of fuel that is being measured correctly provided to ships. The two bodies have specified that during the The systems will be identified first half of next year eligible for this measurement and it will be decided from what date make the use of these systems compulsory in the ports of Antwerp, Zeebrugge and Rotterdam.
In announcing the decision, the two port authorities have Specified to be aware that this measure will have a significant impact on the bunkering market and therefore will be Decided its introduction in the time frame that will be both ambitious than realistic, so as to give to different companies who are involved in the process of supplying fuels to ships enough time to adapt to this innovation.
The two harbour authorities have remembered that currently already 40 of the 170 small bettoline used in the ports of Rotterdam, Antwerp and Zeebrugge are equipped with bunker measurement systems.