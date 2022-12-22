The logistics group Smet has acquired the Catania Esperia
The Sicilian company has a fleet of 450 vehicles
Roma
December 22, 2022
The logistics group Smet has acquired the activities multimodaIi of the Catania company Esperia, also based in Bari and Padua. The Sicilian company represents a brand Italian maritime and rail intermodality, being able to count on an active fleet of 450 vehicles, and since 1981 has developed activities with multichannel from the continent to the Sicily and Sardinia. Esperia, which is the result of a 40 years long history, it was a forerunner of transport combined road-sea-rail through the Grimaldi lines.
Commenting on the acquisition, the CEO of Smet, Domenico De Rosa, said he is confident that in 2023 Other operations of this type will be carried out by the group. "In the meantime - he added - we already have a Intense growth plan for this new reality, on the axis Adriatic and on the Sicilian front».
