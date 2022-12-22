Signed the supplementary contract for employees of the Genoese maritime agencies

In these days the unions and Assagenti have signed the Supplementary contract for employees of shipping agencies Genovesi, an agreement that concerns about 2 thousand employees and will have to be applied in all shipping agencies, even the most small, "where often - specified the secretariats of Filt Cgil Fit Cisl Uil trasporti announcing the agreement - le trade unions struggle more to reach workers'.
This is the first agreement of its kind at territorial and is also the only one in Italy. "It's a Territorial supplementary contract - the unions explained - which acts on the organization of work with regulation of smart working and flexible working, facilitates reconciliation of life and work, contracts training professional and facilitates communication between trade unions and workers through new IT tools».
Recalling that this agreement refers to all companies with headquarters and / or operating unit in the province of Genoa that apply the CCNL for the staff of maritime agencies Shipping agents and brokers who do not already have stipulated a second level company agreement, Assagenti has made I note that the agreement "provides for a series of facilitation measures and job qualification, among which flexibility stands out entry of at least 30 minutes for employees, the establishment of a joint committee to assess training needs, the creation of an electronic bulletin board on the association's website, an increase in the minimum level of the daily meal voucher, as well as Potential incentives for bank business hours and tools in favor of the spread of so-called agile working'. "Yes, trafficking - underlined the president of the association of Genoese shipping agents, Paolo Pessina - of a result important that is the result of a new collaborative dynamic and proactive in trade union relations and therefore in the employment relationship within our companies».