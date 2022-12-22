To November the traffic of the goods in the port of Algeciras is diminished of the -6,4%

Last month the traffic of goods in the port of Algeciras is Diminished of the -6,4% being piled to 8,11 million tons compared to 8.67 million in November 2021. The decline was generated by the reduction of liquid bulk flows that have totaled 1,78 million tons (- 26.5%), and in decrease are turned out also the solid ones with 7 thousand tons (- 82.6%). In Slight growth in the traffic of containerized goods amounted to 4,47 million tons (+0.8%) with a handling of containers pairs to 384 thousand teu (+3.3%). More pronounced the increase in conventional goods, which amounted to 1,25 million tons (+6.3%).
In the first eleven months of 2022 the Spanish port of call has handled a total of 98.97 million tons of cargo, with a progression of +3.0% on the corresponding period of the last year. In the container sector, 51.91 million were handled of tons (- 3.7%) with a handling of containers pairs to 4,39 million teu (- 0.1%) and in that of the other goods various 13,47 million tons (+27.1%). Liquid bulk was pairs to 25,36 million tons (- 2.0%) and solid ones to 1.29 million tons (+110.1%).