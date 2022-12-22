Between the owners of the goods and the truck drivers who transport them The principle of "supply chain responsibility" does not Works. This was underlined by Trasportounita highlighting that if on 176 thousand vehicles checked by the Traffic Police from January to Last September, about 60,000 sanctions were imposed between those considered most important, of the total fines I owners of the goods transported have received them, in contemporary, only 0.5% (about 850) demonstrating the done. "Data - explained the secretary general of Trasportounito, Maurizio Longo - who, on the one hand, confirm the Degradation of the sector forced to travel on the constant threshold of precariousness, on the other hand the failure of any Supply chain policy with the consequence of relegating road transport in the last link in the chain of goods movement in Italy, and therefore exposed to extreme competition that often unloads negatively on the road."
'Most of the irregularities committed during the phases of road transport - has specified Longo - produce advantages on delivery times, tariffs and operating conditions, in favor of Clients of the transport, but leaving the responsibilities to those who actually carry out the service with their own means. The data They speak for themselves: 12% of drivers did not meet the deadlines driving and resting while a worrying 11% demonstrated irregularities on weights, dimensions and securing of the load'.
Noting that on the accident in which the heavy vehicles, despite the kilometers/accidents parameter being in Slight decrease compared to the pre-pandemic period, absolute numbers remain quite high, Longo noted that "among the shares Priority should be given to those with the capacity prevention rather than resorting to classic rules post-damage repressive. This means developing, empowering and improving road infrastructure, rest areas, signage, messaging and even the use of tools technological to reduce the "distractions" of all drivers, now responsible for 49% of accidents road'.