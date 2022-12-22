Disappointment of Confitarma for the current lack in the text of the Budget Law of answers to the requests of the shipowning sector

The Italian Confederation of Shipowners expressed "strong regret for the current lack in the text of the Budget Law 2023 of concrete answers to the requests of the shipowning sector reported several times'. Confitarma recalled that, in order to address the increase in the cost of fuel for Ship propulsion registered in 2022, had requested "a specific refreshment for purchases made during the year, such as moreover already foreseen - specified the Confederation shipowner - for other modes of transport. In fact compared to bunker prices recorded in 2021, on a like-for-like basis of consumption, the cost of fuel for shipping companies is increased by 70%'.
Moreover - the Confederation recalled - "in order to to deploy the full potential of the motorways of the sea, with consequent environmental benefits for citizens, Confitarma had asked to increase resources to EUR 100 million per year allocated to the modal shift incentive of goods from road to the sea for the next four years. In fact, the resources currently allocated until 2026 are insufficient for ensure the continuation and improvement of performance, in terms of external costs saved, of the previous incentive "Marebonus". In this sense, on the basis of example, the efficiency of the latter tool is certified by recent official data of ENEA and PNRR that highlight how, with the same energy savings obtained, the cost for the State of the Marebonus was equal to one tenth of the 110% building Superbonus. Basically, save 1 toe (tonne of oil equivalent) costs the State EUR 235 with the Marebonus against the 2,434 euros of the 110% Superbonus».
Confitarma then specified, with regard to the problem of 'Structural shortage of Italian seafarers caused also from the important barrier to entry to the labour market seafarer constituted by the cost of compulsory basic training to work on board", to have long asked together with the trade unions an urgent public intervention to finance these courses, financially supporting young people who They want to pursue careers in the sea. "It is - he has highlighted Confitarma - of an intervention that, with a cost Less than two million euros a year, would give new life to the sector significantly increasing employment Italian Maritime. Unfortunately, unlike what you are concretely done for other categories of workers, workers Seafarers have been, once again, forgotten.
Underlining that "during the pandemic the sector Everything has proved its decisive importance in ensuring the functioning of the logistics chain", Confitarma expressed The hope that "the government will intervene urgently to give concrete answers to a strategic sector for the country such as that maritime transport'.