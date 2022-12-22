Work is underway to equip the port of Civitavecchia with an efficient system of railway tracks

Yesterday the minutes that start were signed to the works of reorganization of the iron system in the port of Civitavecchia, works that will be carried out by the winning R.T.I. of the European tender formed by Salcef (agent) and Laghetto Conglomerates (principal). The works will last about ten months and will be realized thanks to an investment of 23 million euros co-funded by the European Union under the Fast programme Track To The Sea, and with funds from the System Authority Port of the Northern Central Tyrrhenian Sea and the Region Latium.
The Authority of Harbour System has highlighted that the intervention, provided for in the Three-Year Operational Plan of the AdSP, is a priority for the effective development of the last National railway mile, with a view to intermodal increase which the European Union has been aiming for years, also allowing the expansion of an essential sector to link ports with the railway.
The harbour authority explained that it is an important Intervention to reorganize the railway infrastructure port that provides for a real "upheaval" of the same through the demolition of the current track beam port and the construction of a new trunk track bundle that It will guarantee modules of useful length up to 620 meters, in place of current modules with useful lengths not over 400 meters. At the end of the works, the infrastructure Port railway will consist of seven tracks service of primary shunting, plus six additional tracks service of the secondary one. In addition, the implementation of the connection of the infrastructure to the Terminal Commercial, with a direct connection to quay 25 and four new tracks serving the area, with the optimization of the Existing connection with docks 23 and 24 and automation of the entire railway system, which will allow the achievement of high safety standards during the Handling of trains and easier and faster maneuvers.
"Thanks to this historic intervention - underlined the president of the AdSP, Pino Musolino - we could equip the port of new infrastructures that will certainly guarantee a further development of commercial traffic not only for the territory of Civitavecchia but for the Lazio Region and the entire country. The port will boast a state-of-the-art railway system, at the same time step with what are the needs of the transport system national and international, in line with the needs of the market and certainly flexible, able to adapt so rapid to any further developments in the sector'.