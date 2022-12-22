Fincantieri will build a new hydro-oceanographic vessel

As part of a Community call for tenders for the Defence sector and Security, Fincantieri signed with the General Secretariat of Defence and National Directorate of Armaments - Directorate of Defence Naval Armaments (NAVARM) a contract for the construction of a new Major Hydro-Oceanographic Naval Unit (N.I.O.M.) destined to the Hydrographic Institute of the Navy, with delivery scheduled for 2026 at the integrated Riva shipyard Trigoso-Muggiano. The contract has a total value of about 280 million euros and also includes logistical support services integrated and temporary support for a period of six years plus Four as an option.
Meanwhile, in the shipyard of Muggiano (La Spezia) it has been the delivery of Al Khor, third unit of the "Al Zubarah" class of four corvettes, commissioned to Fincantieri from the Ministry of Defence of Qatar as part of the National Naval Acquisition Program. The units, designed in accordance with the RINAMIL regulation, will be highly flexible with the ability to perform multiple tasks, ranging from patrolling with rescue capabilities at sea to the role of combat ship. About 107 meters long, 14.70 meters wide meters, will be equipped with a combined diesel propulsion system and diesel (CODAD), will reach a maximum speed of 28 knots accommodating 112 people on board. Corvettes will be able to also use fast RHIB (Rigid Hull Inflatable) vehicles Boat), embarking them via a side crane and a ramp located at the extreme stern. The flight deck and hangar will be equipped to accommodate an NH90 helicopter.