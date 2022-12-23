The Suez Canal is preparing to conclude 2022 with new annual and quarterly traffic records

In a few days the Suez Canal will close 2022 recording a new historical annual record of ship transits and also a new historical peak of quarterly maritime traffic. The Suez Canal Authority, in fact, provides that this year it will be archived with the transits of 23,869 ships, since it will constitute the new historical record and an increase of +15.4% on 2021 when the previous maximum had been marked with 20,694 ships.
In addition, this year the Egyptian canal will also establish the new historical record of tonnage SCNT of ships transited which, It is expected to be almost 1.4 billion tons, with an increase of +10.5% on 2021, and the new record History of the value of transit rights of vessels which will stand at 7. billion dollars, with a significant increase of +25.2% on last year which will be the seventh rise Double-digit quarterly.
Based on these annual forecasts formulated by the Authority Egyptian, even the fourth quarter of 2022 alone should be a record quarter at least as regards the number of ships transited should amount to the new all-time high of 6,515 units naval, with an increment of +18.0% on the last trimester of 2021. The SCNT tonnage data of the ships transited in the fourth quarter of this year and the related value of rights transit, equal to 370.9 million tonnes respectively (+10.0%) and 2.13 billion dollars (+26.7%), should instead both rank second in the historical ranking of These quarterly figures are lower than record figures recorded in the third quarter of this year.