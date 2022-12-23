The port of Koper closes the 2022 with a traffic of the container of over one million teu
It is the first Adriatic port to exceed this altitude
Koper
December 23, 2022
Yesterday in the port of Koper was enlivened the millionth container since the beginning of the year, establishing the new historical record of containerized traffic through the port Slovenian which had previously been registered in 2021 with 997,574 TEU. The Slovenian harbour authority has highlighted that Koper is The first Adriatic port to exceed the threshold of one million teu per year.
