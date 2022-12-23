The port of Busan will archive the 2022 with a decrease of the -2,6% of the traffic of the container

Busan, which is one of the world's leading ports enlivening a traffic that in 2021 was equal to 22.7 million teu, volume that ranked it in seventh place in the Ranking of the first global container ports, is about to archive the 2022 with a traffic pairs to 22,11 million teu, with a bending -2.6% on last year. This was announced today by the Authority Port of call South Korean specifying that this year the only Transhipment traffic amounted to approximately 11.80 million of teu (- 3.9%) and that of import and export to 10.31 million teu (- 1.2%), of which 5,20 million teu to boarding (-0.7%) and 5.11 million on landing (-1.7%).
In 2023 a recovery in growth is expected as Expected a total of 22,31 million teu, with a rise of +0.9% on 2022, of which 11,93 million teu of transhipments (+1.1%), 5,31 million teu in export (+2.2%) and 5,07 million teu in Imports (-0.8%).
The Port Authority of Busan explained that This year's activity was weighed down by the strict policy of lockdown implemented in China for Covid and the reduction of the demand for consumer goods in North America, both factors that have significantly decreased container flows since in 2021 Chinese and U.S. goods accounted for 28% and 15% of containerized trade, respectively, total. Added to this was a decline in Russian goods as a result of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.