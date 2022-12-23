In 2022 the ports of Augusta, Catania and Pozzallo handled 34.1 million tons of goods
Decrease of -0.3% on last year
Augusta
December 23, 2022
This year the total of goods handled by the ports of Augusta, Catania and Pozzallo managed by the System Authority of the Sea of Eastern Sicily was 34.09 million tons, volume representing a decrease of -0.3% on 2021, an increase of +2.0% on 2020 when more relevant were The effects of the coronavirus pandemic on activities ports and with an increase of +0.4% on the pre-pandemic year of 2019.
Data on the total cargos handled by the three ports in 2022 were announced today at the press conference of end of the year of the president of the AdSP, Francesco Di Sarcina. This year the port of Augusta alone has totaled 24,75 million tons of goods, with a decrease of -1.5% on 2021, an increase of +3.0% on the 2020 and a rise of +0.6% on 2019. The port of Catania will close 2022 with a total traffic of 7.98 million tons (respectively -1.1%, -4.2% and -5.6%) and that of Pozzallo of 1.37 million tons (+36.1%, +28.5% and +52.7%).
