Saudi Hassana invests 2.4 billion in three core assets of DP World
Stakes in the port of Jebel Ali, in the Jebel Ali Free Zone and in the National Industries Park
Dubai
December 27, 2022
The Saudi pension fund Hassana Investment Company has signed an agreement to acquire stakes in the Jebel Ali port, the Jebel Ali Free Zone and the National Industries Park, port and logistics assets that are part of the group emiratense DP World, with an investment of 2.4 billion. The deal provides for the establishment of a joint venture with DP World that will hold about 10.2% percent of the three assets, the total value of which is estimated to be about 23 billion.
