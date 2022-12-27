ONE will acquire from MOL and NYK on 51% percent of American terminal shipping containers TraPac and Yusen Terminals
Their activity is mainly focused in the Port of Los Angeles
Singapore
December 27, 2022
Ocean Network Express (ONE), the containerized shipping company established in July 2027 by Japanese shipping companies Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha ("K" Line), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) by merging their respective businesses in this sector ( of the July 7 2017), signed an agreement to acquire from the MOL and NYK 51% percent of the capital respectively of the companies TraPac and Yusen Terminals operating two container terminals in the port of Los Angeles.
TraPac operates terminal containers in the US ports of Oakland and Jacksonville, too. Currently the capital of the company is split between the MOL (51%) and Brookfield Asset Management (49%). In the middle of this year the news agency "Bloomberg" had disclosed that Brookfiels, which acquired the stake in TraPac in 2014 ( inforMARE of the January 16 2014), would have been in talks to cede its 49% percent stake to the MOL.
Yusen Terminals is a joint venture between NYK and Macquarie Infrastructure Partners III, which hold 51% percent and 49% percent of the capital, respectively. ( of the December 19 2014)
Ocean Network Express is participated in 31% by "K" Line, 31% percent from MOL and 38% percent from NYK.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher