In Austria, a doubling of rail waste is expected to be doubled
Rail Cargo Group is equipped with new containers and railway wagons
Vienna
December 27, 2022
In view of the entry into force in Austria of the reform of the Waste Management Act under which from the next first January the waste of the total weight of more than ten tonnes that to reach the disposal site should walk a distance in the national road on the road equal to over 300 kilometres will have to be transported by rail, the company Rail Cargo Group (RCG) of the Austrian railway group ÖBB has announced an initial investment of 75 million euros for the acquisition of containers and railway wagons to handle the expected increase in the transportation of these loads, volume of traffic that for RCG already amounts to about eight million tons per year. Already now the transport of waste on trains allows you to avoid the atmosphere emission of more than 146mila tons of CO2 or about 300mila truck trips every year.
The new law also provides that the first January 2024 will have to be transported by rail to waste that would otherwise go more than 200 kilometres on the road and from the first of January 2026, those who would have to travel at least 100 kilometers. As a result of the variation in the legislation, RCG predicts that the volume of waste transported annually on rail will rise about 15 million tons.
