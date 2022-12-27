The tender for the Enhancement of Brescia freight rail has been opened

Italian Railway Network (RFI) has published in "Official Journal of the European Union" the tenders, of the total value of 135 million euros also financed with PNRR funds, for the realisation of executive design and the realization of works for the first phase of the Raddouts Ponte San Pietro-Bergamo-Montello and for the enhancement of the Brescia Freight Decline. The first race has a value of around 105 million euros and provides for the doubling of the existing railway line from Bergamo to Curno, the expansion of the Bergamo Hospital stop, the adaptation of the Ponte San Pietro station, the realization of the stop in Curno, as well as the suppression of the existing level crossings on the railway line, with the contextual realization of substitute works such as carrable and cyclopedonal subcrossings.
The project for the Enhancement of Brescia provides for a series of interventions aimed at increasing the capacity of the infrastructure. In particular, the realization of three new tracks and a manoeuvre auction having a length of 750 metres and the adjustment of the remaining tracks is planned. The inclusion of green areas and the activation of a new cyclopedontal link of about 600 metres is also included among the interventions. The tender has a value of around 30 million euros. The intervention will ensure the adjustment of the scalp to respond to the increase in freight traffic on the Turin-Venice railway axis, in the face of the other infrastructure and technological enhancement interventions in place on the entire backbone and of the activation of the AV/AC Treviglio-Brescia trafficking, which took place in 2016, which enabled the release of additional spaces on the conventional line. In addition, the work will increase the capacity of the cargo stopover to accommodate the new freight traffic determined by the realization from the new intermodal terminal that will arise in the language area, in such a way that it can be guaranteed. coexistence of the current traffics with the induced ones. The completion of the project is planned in 2026.