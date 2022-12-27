MEDLOG accords with Saudi Mawani to set up a logistics zone in the port King Abdulaziz
Maersk involved in the management of a cold storage warehouse in the Saudi port airport
Riyadh
December 27, 2022
The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) today entered into an agreement with the MEDLOG, logistics company of the elvetic Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) to create the first integrated logistics zone and export in the King port Abdulaziz of Dammam. The planned investment is more than 100 million ryial (27 million). The project, which will be carried out in multiple phases, concerns an area of 100mila square meters that will have a container traffic capacity equal to 300mila teu per year.
In addition, Mawani signed an agreement with the Danish shipowner group Maersk and the real estate development company Refad Real Estate to manage a cold store in the port King Abdulaziz. The warehouse will occupy an area of 30mila square meters with an annual capacity of 168mila pallets.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher