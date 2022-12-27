Morandi, dear energy has a negative impact on portuality and logistics, too

Speaking in recent days to the television broadcast "Direct Filo," conducted by Roberto Vicaretti, on the channel all news Rai News 24, the administrator of the Morandi group, Andrea Morandi, explained the situation of Italian portuality. highlighting that "the picture in the complex is positive but in the port sector, concerns remain." "As regards goods, we have seen a recovery ; volumes have returned to the pre-Covid recorded levels, or more than 370 million tonnes," Morandi said. "In this case, in this case we are almost in line with 2019," the company said in a statement. But there remains a lot of concern given that the context is very muted compared to three years ago. "
One of the main sources of concern is the dear energy : " our operators have to reckon with the increases now known and also concern the chain of logistics ; numerous companies are reducing their production. The shipments and the port traffic will be very much affected. "
The Marchian entrepreneur has therefore highlighted some of the priorities of industry players : "it is necessary to proceed with greater speed with regard to the procurement procedures and governance of the system." port. We need infrastructure that is useful, but in rapid times. "