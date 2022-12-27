Two bangs for former Air Italy workers and industrial port of Cagliari

The Region of Sardinia has announced the use of the EGF, the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund for redundant workers, for former Air Italy workers and the industrial port of Cagliari. The Aspal, the Sardinian Agency for Active Labour Policies, issued two notices, which provide for a bonus for business creation, aimed at former Air Italy Spa workers, belonging to the basin of the 611 workers in Sardinia, and 190 exuberant workers from the Industrial Port of Cagliari (CICT), already recipients of active policy measures, according to the agreements signed between the social partners, the Labor Assessor and the Aspal.
Both notices, in respect of the EGF resources and co-financed with regional resources, provide for a bonus for business creation projects, as provided for by the Region's FEG programme. The incentive may be cumulated among multiple beneficiary entities where they are formed in a corporate or cooperative form. New entrepreneurial initiatives (self-employment or business activities in a single and / or associated form) for the production of goods in the sectors : industry, crafts and processing of agricultural products, supply, are eligible for funding of services to businesses and people, trade in goods and services, tourism and cultural promotion. This is a "door-to-door" notice, the questions will then be examined in order of arrival until the resources are exhausted, and they will be able to be submitted from the 9 hours of January 15, 2023 and up to 12 p.m. on March 31, 2023.
"We Support the people who have been expelled from the labour market by incentivizing self-entrepreneurship," said Christian Solinas, president of the region's Christian Solinas. Through a lost economic contribution, to cover start-up and management costs, we favour the creation of new businesses in the regional productive fabric or in the virtual market. " Regional Labour Assemblyman Ada Lai specified that " the contribution to the contribution will not be left alone in the realization of their entrepreneurial project, but will be supported by ASPAL with a specific measure of assistance to self-entrepreneurship, which provides for the frequency of the WeRentrepreneur path, an indispensable requirement for the eligibility of the application. "